360 Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 1.73% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 142.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 407.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.00. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,835. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32.

