360 Financial Inc. Sells 2,512 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

360 Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.44. 1,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.40 and a 200 day moving average of $288.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

