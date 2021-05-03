$37.55 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report $37.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $166.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $167.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $210.30 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $212.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEMrush.

SEMR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR opened at $16.45 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

