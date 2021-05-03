$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.56 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $29.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $321.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $397.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $342.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $385.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

AMRS opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amyris by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 489,364 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

