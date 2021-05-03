3D Systems (DDD) to Release Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3D Systems stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

