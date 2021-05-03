3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $197.25. 41,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

