4,479 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $262.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $268.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.84.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

