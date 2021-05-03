$502.43 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $502.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $486.00 million and the highest is $521.90 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $459.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

