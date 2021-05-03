54,556 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Watts Water Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $124.55 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

