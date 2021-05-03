7,202 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.05. 22,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,330. The stock has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

