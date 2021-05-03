74,475 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $37.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

