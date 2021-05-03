7,450 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,450 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cryoport by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Cryoport by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

