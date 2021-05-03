7,548 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.91.

NYSE:BA opened at $235.17 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average of $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

