$83.23 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report sales of $83.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $85.30 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $81.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $334.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $346.48 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth $319,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,204,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPFH opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.