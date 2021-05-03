86,154 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,000. Unity Software makes up approximately 2.7% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $4,870,777,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,813,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,924,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 in the last ninety days.

Unity Software stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.