8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.98.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

