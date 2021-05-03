8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.12 million and $1.05 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

