92,806 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after buying an additional 1,065,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.