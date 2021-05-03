9,923 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.23. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,430. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

