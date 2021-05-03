99,600 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,335,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:TNL opened at $64.53 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

