A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.