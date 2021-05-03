A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

AOS stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

