AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $112.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

