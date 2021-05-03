AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $2,351,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.94. 106,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,144,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

