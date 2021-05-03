AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $129.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $114.80 and last traded at $114.75, with a volume of 140690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

