Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 164,938 shares.The stock last traded at $21.70 and had previously closed at $21.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,775,000.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

