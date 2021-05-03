Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz Sells 243,000 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.