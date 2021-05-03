Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sells $1,182,555.76 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,435. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

