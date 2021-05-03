Abulaba Price Down 35.4% Over Last 7 Days (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $3,823.00 and $6.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.90 or 0.00886921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,459.25 or 0.09313130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

AAA is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

