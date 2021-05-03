Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00074432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00073316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.69 or 0.00891880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.87 or 0.10319546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00100361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

