ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 160,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,772 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,432 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

