Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.0 days.

Shares of ACGPF stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. Accell Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and markets bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. It sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro Cicli, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

