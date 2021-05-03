Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 5%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.62. 11,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 945,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

