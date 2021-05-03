AceD (ACED) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,843.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. AceD has a total market capitalization of $517,494.53 and $14,843.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.