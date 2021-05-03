Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ Quiet Period To Expire on May 10th (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:ACHL) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 10th. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares had issued 9,750,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $175,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

ACHL stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

