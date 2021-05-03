Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. Acies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

