ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.66 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $184,250.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00004273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 157.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

