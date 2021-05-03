ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after buying an additional 430,686 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,089,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,587,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $$100.12 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,532. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.13.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.