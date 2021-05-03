ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 9,002 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.22. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

