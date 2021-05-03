ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 7.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $142,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

