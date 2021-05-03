Actinium Price Tops $0.0462 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $21,170.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,740,700 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

