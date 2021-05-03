Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,253 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $80,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $91.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

