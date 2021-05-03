Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Gap Down to $191.71

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.71, but opened at $186.89. Acuity Brands shares last traded at $186.92, with a volume of 74 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

