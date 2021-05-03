Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $751,769.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.70 or 0.05910643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00517794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.79 or 0.01784856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.00721430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.58 or 0.00642085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00089555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00438106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

