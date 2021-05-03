Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Buys $23,161.60 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Janis F. Kerns bought 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. 101,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.