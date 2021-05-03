Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Buys $23,161.60 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Janis F. Kerns bought 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. 101,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 166,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,293 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

