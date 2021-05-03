ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in April

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

ADBCF stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. ADBRI has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADBRI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

