ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $25.40. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.40.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

