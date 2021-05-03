Add.xyz (ADD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $257,585.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $2.74 million and $257,585.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00888409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00098103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.53 or 0.09216436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046121 BTC.

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

