AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00074432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00073316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.69 or 0.00891880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.87 or 0.10319546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00100361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047398 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.