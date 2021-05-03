Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,492 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $199,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $504.70. 28,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.60. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

